Ajloun Offers JD6.7 Million Investment Opportunity For Four-Star Hotel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- A JD6.7 million investment opportunity to develop and operate a four-star hotel in Ajloun National Park was announced Sunday, as plans move forward to expand accommodation capacity around one of the governorate's main tourism attractions.

The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group said the proposed hotel would occupy a 16,537-square-meter site in Al-Sawan Forest within the Ajloun Development Area and include around 80 rooms and suites, along with recreational and commercial facilities.

Investment estimates put the project's expected return on investment at 15.7 percent, with a projected capital payback period of 8.6 years. The hotel is also expected to create around 52 jobs, and a comprehensive feasibility study has been prepared for the project.

The location places the proposed hotel close to the Ajloun Cable Car, which has attracted more than 1.5 million visitors. Plans to operate the cable car during nighttime hours are expected to further stimulate tourism activity and encourage longer visitor stays in the area.

The hotel is being offered as part of a broader plan to develop Ajloun National Park into a year-round tourism and investment destination, with additional hospitality and tourism projects intended to increase accommodation capacity and diversify options available to visitors.

The project is also expected to capitalize on growing tourism activity in Ajloun and the governorate's natural attractions, while supporting local economic activity and employment.

The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group said it is continuing efforts to attract value-added investments to development zones across the Kingdom, with a focus on projects that support local development, create jobs and strengthen the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy.

//Petra// RZ