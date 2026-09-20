UN General Assembly Votes In Favor Of Allowing Palestinian Participation In 81St Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With 152 countries voting in favor, three against, and four abstaining, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution allowing the State of Palestine to participate in the general debate of its 81st session through a pre-recorded statement by its President to be played in the General Assembly Hall.

In the resolution, the General Assembly expressed regret over the decision by the United States of America to deny entry visas to representatives of the State of Palestine and revoke visas previously issued to them ahead of the current and previous sessions of the General Assembly, preventing them from participating in United Nations meetings at its headquarters in New York City. It called for the decision to be immediately reversed.

The General Assembly stressed the importance of enabling Palestinian representatives to participate in person in relevant United Nations meetings in New York.

The high-level general debate of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on Sep. 22 and continue through Sep. 28. The General Assembly adopted a similar resolution last year, with 145 members voting in favor, five against and six abstaining.