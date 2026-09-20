Korea, US Discuss Seoul's Role In Mideast, Investment Pact

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Republic of Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday as the longtime allies grappled with delayed Korean investments in the US and Seoul's role in Middle East security.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Seoul in recent weeks over what he described as a lack of South Korean support for US efforts to pressure Iran. The two countries have also yet to finalise agreements governing $350bn in Korean investments pledged under a trade deal reached last year.

Cho explained to Rubio Seoul's willingness to make a substantive contribution to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

On Seoul's investment commitments, Rubio stressed their swift execution, the State Department said, while Korea's foreign ministry said Rubio and Cho agreed to keep communicating to ensure ongoing consultation plans“bear good fruit”.

Rubio and Cho also pledged ongoing collaboration across key strategic sectors including semiconductors, the State Department said, while Rubio underscored the need for a fair and transparent business environment for US companies in South Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is due in the US next week for the UN General Assembly, said on Friday he would not deploy military assets to the Middle East in a way that could draw the country into conflict.

However, he said Seoul was reviewing whether to play a greater role in safeguarding navigation in the region.

Cho said before leaving Seoul on Thursday that investment plans under its trade deal had been delayed while procedural issues were clarified, without elaborating.

Lee told a news conference on Friday that concerns over the commercial viability of the package had become a sticking point in negotiations, although the two sides were nearing an agreement.

He said some elements of the package were difficult for Seoul to accept, but the government would continue discussions to ensure any deal protects South Korea's interests while benefiting both countries and the broader US-South Korea relationship.

Seoul committed last year to invest in US manufacturing in return for lowering tariffs on imports from South Korean to 15%.

Lee said Seoul had insisted on including a reference to“commercially reasonable” investments in the text of the agreement.

North Korea also featured in the talks, amid speculation over a possible summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Rubio and Cho reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, the State Department said, while Cho said Seoul would actively support the resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, according to the ministry.

President Lee said on Friday it was possible for a summit meeting between Kim and Trump to take place in coming months, but it remained uncertain.