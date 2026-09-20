Delhi: Under-Construction Building Collapses In Alipur Area, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) An under-construction building collapsed in the Alipur area of north Delhi on Sunday, though no casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

The Alipur police station received a call regarding the collapse at around 11 a.m., following which police teams were immediately dispatched to the site.

Four ambulances, a fire tender and a disaster management vehicle were also sent to the location, officials said.

According to the preliminary inquiry, lintel work was underway at the under-construction building when the supporting shuttering, locally referred to as 'balli', apparently gave way.

The failure of the temporary support caused the structure to collapse, officials said.

Several labourers were present and working at the construction site when the incident occurred, officials said.

Police said that all the workers were accounted for and were found to be safe. No person was trapped beneath the debris, they added.

Police teams and other emergency personnel carried out checks at the site to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collapse and ensure that no one was missing or trapped.

Further verification regarding the incident and the safety of the workers is currently underway, police said.

The incident comes close on the heels of another building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6, in which seven people were killed, and several others sustained injuries. The building involved in that incident was being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for boys. Following this, the Supreme Court on September 10 directed authorities across the country to file affidavits on the steps taken to comply with its earlier directions on unauthorised constructions.

Additionally, just days earlier on September 13, a four-storey building suddenly tilted in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, raising concerns among residents living nearby.

As a precautionary measure, the entire building was evacuated, while the area around the structure was cordoned off to prevent people from approaching it.

No casualties were reported.