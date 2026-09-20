Dumper-Crane Collision In Delhi's Sarita Vihar, Death Toll Rises To Four (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The death toll from a dumper truck's collision with a crane and an auto-rickshaw parked on the side of a road in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar, has risen to four, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Three others who were injured in the incident, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident took place early on Sunday. CCTV installation work was underway near the parked vehicles as part of the Safe City Project at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the dumper truck was coming from Uttar Pradesh's Noida when it collided with the crane and auto-rickshaw parked at the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as Umesh, 23, Praveen, 35, and Suraj, 34. The latter was the HR Manager of the company involved in the Safe City Project, officials said.

Speaking to IANS, Umesh's cousin Ratan Singh blamed the administration for lapses that resulted in the tragedy.

He said: "Umesh was my maternal cousin. He, along with other workers, was installing CCTV cameras for Traffic Police, when the accident occurred. Some of them were on the crane while others were standing on the road when a speeding dumper truck hit them from behind."

Ratan Singh added: "One or two of them, including Umesh, died on the spot while others were taken to the hospital. Some of them succumbed to injuries there."

"Strict action should be taken against the driver as he was carelessly driving the vehicle. Also, there were no safety barriers or work zone barricades for those working on the roadside. This is the fault of the administration," he said.

The three injured victims, Akash, Anup and Khem Singh, are currently undergoing treatment.

One individual, identified as Sudhir, escaped unharmed in the incident.

The driver of the dumper truck fled from the spot following the accident, and efforts are being made to trace him.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

In a similar road tragedy, three people lost their lives, and another was critically injured in a serious accident in Mumbai early on Sunday, officials said.

The accident involved a high-end car and took place on the Mumbai Coastal Road.