Tamil Nadu: Bullock Cart Race, Procession Mark Ganesh Chaturthi

Bullock Cart Race in Thoothukudi

The 36th annual Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations in Thoothukudi's Indira Nagar locality witnessed a vibrant display of rural tradition with the organisation of a high-energy bullock cart race, drawing large gatherings of spectators from surrounding villages who turned up to witness the high-speed competition. The competition was conducted in two categories, Chinna Maadu and Poonchittu Maadu. Both categories participated, with the bulls racing towards the finish line. A large number of people from surrounding areas gathered to witness the event, enthusiastically watching as the bulls raced along the track. The day concluded with a formal prize distribution ceremony, where festival committee members handed out awards and honours to the owners and drivers of the winning bullock carts in recognition of their competitive spirit and dedication.

Grand Chariot Procession in Sivaganga

Earlier in September, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations gathered momentum across several parts of southern India, with devotees participating in traditional processions, installing idols and preparing elaborate pandals on September 14. In Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, the annual Ganesh Chaturthi chariot procession at the renowned Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti drew thousands of devotees on Sunday. The highlight of the celebrations was the special Chandanakappu, or sandalwood paste adornment, of Lord Karpaga Vinayagar, a unique ritual performed only once a year. The deity was ceremonially taken around the temple in a decorated temple car as part of the grand Therottam. Women, children and young girls also participated enthusiastically in the procession as the decorated temple cars carrying Lord Karpaga Vinayagar and Chandikeswarar moved around the temple amid a vibrant devotional atmosphere.

State-wide Celebrations

The ten-day festival began on September 5 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. On September 14, marking Ganesh Chaturthi, the celebrations will continue with Chaturthi Theerthavari, a sacred water ritual, at the temple tank. Members of various organisations were seen transporting idols from Thoothukudi city in vehicles for installation at designated locations. The idols were carefully loaded onto vehicles while following necessary safety measures, with special prayers and worship planned at the locations where they will be installed.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. Celebrations involve the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public places, prayers and cultural programmes, culminating in the immersion of the idols. (ANI)

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