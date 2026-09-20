CM Dhami Joins Chachani Dance, Savours Jalebi During Badrinath Visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday joined local women in a traditional Chachani dance at Bamani village near Badrinath during his visit to the shrine, interacting with residents and getting a glimpse of the region's local traditions. During his visit, CM Dhami also stopped at a local shop in Badrinath Dham, where he savoured milk and jalebi. He interacted with local residents and pilgrims who had arrived at the shrine.

Pilgrimage Sees Record Numbers

The Chief Minister also attended the Shri Badrinath Katha Mahotsav being organised near the Shri Narayan Swami Temple on Narayan Palace Road in Badrinath.

Dhami's visit comes amid a series of religious and cultural activities being held in Badrinath as the second phase of the Char Dham pilgrimage is underway following the monsoon season.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhami offered prayers at Shri Badrinath Dham and sought the blessings of Shri Badri Vishal for the prosperity and well-being of Uttarakhand and its people.

Speaking about the ongoing pilgrimage, Dhami said the first phase had been historic and set a new record, with approximately 51 lakh pilgrims and devotees having already offered prayers. "By the grace of Baba Kedar and all our holy shrines, the first phase of the pilgrimage has been truly historic, setting a new record. Approximately 51 lakh pilgrims and devotees have already offered their prayers, and the second phase of the pilgrimage is now underway following the monsoon season," he said.

The Chief Minister said arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth travel and convenient darshan for pilgrims, adding that roadwork along the pilgrimage routes was also underway. He also said work on the master plan for Lord Badri Vishal was progressing rapidly, while acknowledging the challenges posed by the limited construction season in the high-altitude region.

Devbhoomi Cultural Festival Showcases Local Heritage

The visit also coincides with the two-day Devbhoomi Cultural Festival being held in Badrinath on September 19 and 20 under Operation Sadbhavana.

The festival, organised jointly by the Indian Army and Chamoli district administration, is showcasing Uttarakhand's folk dances, music, handicrafts, local products and traditional cuisine. Women-led self-help groups, artisans, farmers and young entrepreneurs are also participating in the event.

The cultural festival is being held with the theme "Our Heritage, Our Future" and aims to provide a platform for local traditions, products and talent from the border regions while connecting younger generations with Uttarakhand's cultural heritage. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)