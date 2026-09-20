BJP Leader Slams Hamid Ansari's 'Hindu Extremism' Remark As Shameful

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Advocate Karunasagar strongly condemned former Vice President Hamid Ansari's remark that Hindu right-wing communalism is more dangerous than communism. Speaking to ANI, Karunasagar criticised Ansari for terming Hindu resurgence as extremism and further quoting it as more dangerous than communist extermism. "Former Vice President Hamid Ansari calling Hindu resurgence as extremism and saying that Hindu extremism is more dangerous than communist extremism is very shocking, and it is shameful. Hamid Ansari must have forgotten that left-wing extremism has claimed thousands of security personnel, police personnel, and civilian lives in the name of the Maoist movement," he said.

The BJP leader further urged Ansari to speak against Islamic terrorism, Left-wing terrorism and extremism in any form rather than limiting it to Hindu resurgence.

Calling his remarks shameful and a danger to democracy, Karunasagar said, "Hamid Ansari must have forgotten that Left-wing extremism has claimed thousands of lives of security personnel, police personnel and civilians in the name of the Maoist movement. If extremism is the issue, then let Hamid Ansari condemn Islamic terrorism, Left-wing terrorism and extremism in any form. But being selective and calling Hindu and cultural resurgence as extremism and saying that this extremism is dangerous to democracy is very shameful. Hamid Ansari should take back his words."

Imam Association President Weighs In

Earlier today, All India Imam Association (AIIA) president Maulana Sajid Rashidi reacted to former Vice President Hamid Ansari's remarks on "Hindu extremism" and RSS, saying that Muslims should not feel like outsiders in India and calling for action against statements targeting any community. Speaking to ANI on Ansari's remarks, Rashidi said, "Hamid Ansari sahab, when he was Vice President, you did not see many statements from him in favour of Muslims. But after leaving that post, several statements have come from him, and it appears as if he is now presenting himself as a leader of Muslims."

He added that people holding constitutional positions should work for all sections of society and questioned why such issues were being raised after leaving office.

Rashidi said that extremism should be viewed from the perspective of whether it creates hatred against others. "Extremism becomes wrong when hatred against others comes into it. If someone follows their religion and does not trouble others, that is a different matter," he said.

Speaking about the treatment of Muslims in the country, Rashidi said Muslims chose India during Partition and have contributed to the nation. "We say with pride that we are Muslims, but we are even prouder that we live in India," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)