Rahul Gandhi's Mimicry Of PM Sparks Political Row BJP Seeks Apology

BJP Punjab in-charge and MP Satish Poonia criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and demanded an apology for his remarks about the Prime Minsiter, asserting that such derogatory displays create a negative impression globally. Addressing the media, Satish Poonia condemned the incident, stating that targeting the democratically elected head of government through mimicry and personal mockery reflects poorly on the political discourse of the country.“I believe his remarks often create a negative impression in the country and abroad, particularly when directed at the democratically elected Prime Minister. A mother deserves respect, whoever she may be. Mimicking or making fun of someone's mother is deeply shameful, and I believe Rahul Gandhi should apologise," Satish Poonia told ANI.

AAP Accuses BJP of Hypocrisy

AAP Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the ruling dispensation of double standards regarding political decorum. Reacting to ongoing nationwide protests by the BJP, AAP Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the ruling dispensation of hypocrisy, stating that these leaders have mocked Arvind Kejriwal and made insulting remarks about Rahul Gandhi and his family in past.“The BJP must be made to face the same treatment it has given to others. Today, BJP leaders are protesting, but these are the same leaders who have mocked Arvind Kejriwal and made insulting remarks about Rahul Gandhi and his family. Now the party is talking about respect and dignity. If you want respect, learn to show it first," Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

The political firestorm erupted following the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction program, where Gandhi, alongside stand-up comic Pulkit Mani, shared stage remarks and mimicked gestures that critics argue unmistakably mocked the Prime Minister and his late mother.

Union Minister Condemns Gandhi's Conduct

On Sunday, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, condemning conduct during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student outreach programme. Addressing the media in Fazilka, Punjab, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the LoP Rahul Gandhi and his program 'Chhatron Ki Goonj ' of resorting to falsehoods, personal insults, and rhetoric that undermines Indian culture and heritage, questioning Gandhi's intentions. "The program led by the LoP Rahul Gandhi is an initiative he has named 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'. Yet, he resorts to falsehoods and insults; he insults Indian culture and disparages the eminent leaders who gave their absolute best for this country. Look at the way he speaks about the PM's mother, who is no longer with us. What is the intent behind such insults?” Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters.

Highlighting traditional values, the Union Minister emphasised that honouring elders and mothers is a foundational element of Indian civilisation, asserting that in political zeal to target the Prime Minister, Gandhi ends up diminishing the dignity of India and its cultural tenets.“As the LoP, he ought to engage responsibly regarding policies and decisions; instead, he spreads lies and walks away. Respecting one's mother is a core tenet of Indian culture, yet in his zeal to criticise the PM, he ends up disparaging India, Indian civilisation, and Indian culture itself. This is condemnable.”

The Union Minister asserted that the outreach initiative was intentionally designed to mislead young minds rather than enlighten them.“He seeks to mislead students rather than enlighten them, and his actions serve only to spread unrest and chaos." Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Rahul Gandhi's Swipe at PM Over Student Issues

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a reference to birthday celebrations held for the Prime Minister and linking it to infrastructure for students. "The government has money to light Diyas - why not for our hostels?' This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study. There's no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent. The worry of monthly rent and the fear of becoming homeless - she has to study amidst all this," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also targeted those he described as "andhbhakts", contrasting them with students who question authority. "An andhbhakt is the antithesis of a student. While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward," he added. (ANI)

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