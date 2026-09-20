Karnataka: Former MP Pratap Simha Booked Over Alleged Provocative Speech At T Narasipur Ganesh Shobha Yatra

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and several others have been booked by the police at the T Narasipura police station in Mysuru district following allegations of making provocative and inflammatory remarks during a recent Ganesh Shobha Yatra in the town. The FIR was registered after the procession held on September 18, with the police alleging that the remarks could promote hostility between different communities and castes, hurt religious sentiments and disrupt public order.

The case has been registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

FIR Registered Under Multiple BNS Sections

According to reports, the police have registered the FIR against Simha and others under Sections 132, 191, 194, 196(1)(a)(b), 299, 353(1)(b)(c) and 190 of the BNS. The allegations include obstructing public servants from performing their duties, promoting enmity between different groups and making statements that could hurt religious sentiments.

The FIR reportedly also refers to alleged controversial and provocative remarks concerning the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Dr BR Ambedkar. The police have also alleged that the accused interfered with the duties of police personnel during the incident.

Key Allegations Against The Accused

The case relates to several allegations made in connection with the Shobha Yatra, including:



Obstructing Public Servants:Allegedly preventing or interfering with police personnel and other public servants while they were carrying out their official duties.

Promoting Enmity:Allegedly making statements that could promote hostility or ill-will between different castes and community groups.

Hurting Religious Sentiments:Allegedly making provocative remarks that could offend or insult religious beliefs. Disrupting Public Order:Allegedly making statements or engaging in conduct that could contribute to a disturbance of public peace and law and order.

The allegations are part of the FIR and will be examined as part of the police investigation. Registration of an FIR does not by itself establish guilt, and the allegations remain subject to investigation and due legal process.

The development comes amid a wider dispute in T Narasipura over the Ganesh procession route and remarks made by the local police inspector ahead of the Shobha Yatra. Police had earlier said that there was no ban on the procession route, while additional security was deployed in the town amid protests and counter-protests.