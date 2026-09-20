Gurgaon Founder Introduces 81-Year-Old Grandmother Fresh Off Alaska Cruise: 'The OG Sherni'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fresh off an Alaskan cruise and managing an endless calendar of kitty parties, an 81-year-old businesswoman is proving that slowing down is entirely optional.

In a viral Instagram video, Gurugram-based founder Mehar Toor introduced her grandmother, whom she affectionately dubbed“The OG Sherni”, as the 81-year-old casually discussed her recent travels.

The grandmother's independent lifestyle is a sharp contrast to how society typically views life in the eighties. Her candid advice on working hard and eating well has struck a chord with social media users.

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In the viral clip, Mehar proudly introduced her grandmother to her followers.“Let me introduce you to my 81-year-old grandmother. She is a businesswoman, an avid traveller, still at the age of 81.”

“What's up, Dadi?” she asked.

The founder elaborated on her grandmother's vibrant lifestyle in the video's caption, affectionately crowning her“The OG Sherni” (the original lioness).

“My 81-year-old grandmother is more active than I am - she lives alone, continues to travel the world, has an endless calendar of kitty parties and a spirit you can spot from a mile away,” the caption read.

For Mehar, a 'Sherni' is“someone who refuses to give up or slow down even when 'society' expects you to.”

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During their casual conversation, Mehar Toor asked her grandmother about her recent whereabouts and whether she was still travelling.

To this, the 81-year-old casually revealed her latest adventure:“Yes, I have been to Alaska for my cruise. I have really enjoyed it.”

When a seemingly impressed Mehar marvelled at her travelling at 81, her grandmother delivered a simple but powerful response.“Yeah, because I feel fully confident I can, you know, go anywhere,” she explained.

Golden advice for the youth

Complimenting her grandmother, saying she looked not a day older than 22, Mehar asked if she had one piece of advice for today's younger generation.

“I say that they should enjoy their life,” the grandmother shared.“They should work, they should work hard, and eat good food. At the same time, they should look after themselves.”

The wholesome interaction concluded with the duo sharing a cheerful“Cheers,” serving as a powerful reminder to live life to the fullest.

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The video quickly went viral on the Internet, with the post flooded with wholesome reactions from viewers.

“No way she is 81,” wrote one surprised user, while another commented,“Drop dead gorgeous Dadi.”

Many viewers saw her as an ultimate role model for ageing gracefully, with one declaring her "The dadi I wanna be," and another dubbing her "Our favourite superwoman."

The post also prompted others to celebrate the active, older women in their own lives.“That's like my mum at almost 80,” a user shared, adding,“Cheers to all the 75+ women who are enjoying life, travelling, socialising, and genuinely happy. Seriously, HATS OFF.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.