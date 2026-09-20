What Happened Between Salman Khan And His Driver? Heated Video Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Let Bhai Drive'

Salman Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his stunning presence, witty remarks, and undying love he has for his fans and craft. He is known as Bhaijaan for all the real reasons, and there's no denying that! He is a star, not just on camera-but also off-camera. Salman is currently busy hosting the 20th season of Bigg Boss. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in giving his best on the show.

Salman Khan Angry at His Driver?

He was also seen attending Ambani's Ganpati celebration in Mumbai, where he arrived alone. Now, a fresh video of the actor engaging ina. heated debate with his driver has gone viral on social media. The video shows the actor mouthing a few words to his driver, as he replies to him. In the video, Salman looks visibly upset, making fans wonder what went wrong.

Take a look at the video!

The video was posted by a viral page with the caption, "A moment involving Salman Khan and his driver has caught the internet's attention after the actor was seemingly seen losing his temper during an interaction.

The exact reason behind the heated moment is not clear, but the video has quickly sparked reactions online, with fans debating what may have happened just before the cameras started rolling.

Was it just a moment of frustration, or was something more going on behind the scenes?"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Daily Post India (@dailypostindia)

How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote,“Let bhai drive.” Another wrote,“I feel his driver is misbehaving with Salman Khan.” One more user wrote,“Driver scolding salman khan driver saying utarja gaadi se.” Another comment read,“Leave him and go midway.”

On The Work Front

Salman's upcoming movie lineup includes patriotic drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, mass action film Monster (SVC63), a superhero film with Raj & DK, and the mythological epic Karna.