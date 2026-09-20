Neil Nitin Mukesh Wishes Daughter Nurvi On Her 8Th Birthday: You Changed Everything

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor and singer Neil Nitin Mukesh penned a lovely wish on his official social media handle as his daughter Nurvi celebrated her 8th birthday on Sunday.

The 'New York' actor posted an adorable father-daughter picture with Nurvi on Insta, where both of them were seen smiling for the camera.

Neil admitted that her daughter is the one who taught him the real meaning of unconditional love.

He shared, "You changed everything Happy 8th Birthday my darling daughter Nurvi (red heart and evil eye emojis). You came into my life and changed everything. You didn't just make me a Papa, you taught me what unconditional love truly means. (sic)".

"No matter how big you grow, you'll always be my little girl, my greatest blessing and my most beautiful chapter. Happy Birthday, my princess. (Crown and red heart emojis) Papa loves you more than words can ever say. THE MOST (red heart emoticons)," the wish further read.

Neil married Rukmini Sahay, a Mumbai-based professional from the aviation industry, on 9 February 2017 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. The couple welcomed their daughter in September 2018.

Neil's social media feed is full of such precious moments with his loved ones, along with some cherish memories from the past.

On August 27, Neil paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather and legendary singer Mukesh on his 50th death anniversary.

Reflecting on the glorious legacy left by his grandfather, he wrote,“A lifetime of love. A legacy that will live forever. My beloved grandfather, the legendary Mukesh Ji, left us 50 years ago today... and yet, it feels like he is amongst us. I never had the privilege of meeting him in person, but I have grown up surrounded by his divine voice, music, memories and the incredible legacy he left behind.”

“I feel deeply honoured and immensely proud to be his grandson. To be able to carry his and my beloved father, @nitinmukesh9 Ji's legacy forward is a blessing,” he went on to add.