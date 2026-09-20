When An Immigration Officer Had No Idea Who Lisa Kudrow Was

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) 'Friends' fame actress Lisa Kudrow revealed a funny incident when an immigration officer had no idea who she was.

Speaking to host Craig Ferguson during the late-night show, Kudrow recalled the time when she visited the immigration office to get her husband Michel Stern's Green Card after the two got married, and the immigration officer had no clue what she did for a living.

Kudrow recalled, "When we got married, and we went in to get his green card, they gave us the hardest time in the world. That guy was staring at us, and it didn't look good either because he said, 'You've kept your last name' and I said, 'Well, yeah, because I'm an actress'. He's like, 'Oh, really? Have you been in anything that I would have seen?'"

Hearing his, Kudrow started getting nervous, and she said, "Well, I'm on a TV show."

The immigration officer replied, "Oh, really? Well, what's that called?"

As she told him, it was called 'Friends', the officer was like "Oh, really? You're on Friends. And who do you play?"

Kudrow told him that the name of her character on the show is Phoebe. "And he went, "Oh, really?," finally realizing that she was in fact the famous Phoebe Buffay from 'Friends'.

For the unaware, 'Friends' is considered one of the most popular American sitcom that aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, running for 10 seasons.

The show revolves around six young adults living in New York City, exploring the various aspects of life such as friendships, romances, and careers.

Apart from Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, 'Friends' also saw Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.