Asian Games: From Reel To Real, Surfer Kamali Moorthy Ready To Make Waves

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) From starring in a documentary that brought her childhood story to global attention to preparing for India's first Asian Games surfing campaign, Kamali Moorthy is ready to turn another chapter of her remarkable journey into reality when the sport makes its debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Weeks away from her 17th birthday, Kamali will spearhead India's four-member surfing team at the Asian Games, with competition set to begin at Pacific Long Beach in Tahara, Aichi, on September 25.

The Mahabalipuram surfer, currently India's No. 1 in women's shortboard, has already experienced the spotlight. Her story with her single mother, Suganthi, became the subject of a 24-minute short film that was nominated in the short film category at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards and was also shortlisted for the Oscars.

But Kamali's sporting journey has extended far beyond the screen. She first stepped on a surfboard at the age of three, inspired by her uncle and surfing instructor Santhosh Moorthy. What began as a childhood pursuit gradually developed into a competitive career.

“I have worked so hard to reach this stage, and now it's time to believe in myself and enjoy every moment. No matter what happens, I'll give everything I have and make our country proud,” Kamali told SAI Media.

Her competitive breakthrough came in 2023, when she won both the Women's Open and U-16 Girls titles at the Indian Open of Surfing. A year later, she became national champion before successfully defending both titles at the 2025 Indian Open of Surfing.

She has continued that momentum in 2026, winning the Women's Open at the Little Andaman Pro and claiming gold in both the Women's Open and U-18 Girls categories at the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing.

Kamali also played a significant role in India's journey towards the Asian Games. At the 2024 Asian Surfing Championships in the Maldives, her performance contributed to India securing its historic qualification for surfing at the Games. She was subsequently selected alongside Goa's Sugar Shanthi Banarse for India's maiden Asian Games surfing team.

“So excited for this journey. Endless training, sacrifices, challenges, and countless hours of practice have made this Asian Games possible. Every drop of sweat and every difficult day was worth it. I'm truly happy, proud, and grateful for how far we've come. This is just the beginning, and we're going to give it everything we've got,” she said.

Surfing is one of six sports making its Asian Games debut in Japan. India faces established surfing nations such as Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, but the stakes extend beyond the continental competition, with the event also offering quota opportunities for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Kamali's rise has been supported through the Union Sports Ministry's Annual Calendar for Training and Competition scheme, including financial assistance for her participation in the 2025 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in Peru and the Asian Pro-Am Surf Series in China.

Now, with the Pacific waves awaiting her, the teenager who once found herself at the centre of a film is preparing for a very real sporting stage - one that could shape the next phase of her young career.