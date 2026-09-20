Sharjah Deputy Ruler Announces New $1.6-Million Humanitarian Innovation Centre In Indonesia

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah Deputy Ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has announced the establishment of the Jawaher Al Qasimi Centre for Humanitarian Innovation at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

As Humanitarian Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation, Sheikh Sultan said the centre will serve as a permanent, multidisciplinary platform connecting academic knowledge, research and innovation with field-based humanitarian expertise.

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It will turn research and knowledge into practical solutions that can be tested, developed and implemented to improve the lives of communities.

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The centre is being established through a partnership between The Big Heart Foundation, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment and Gadjah Mada University, with total funding of $1.6 million.

The Big Heart Foundation will contribute $1 million, NAMA will provide $500,000 and Gadjah Mada University will contribute $100,000.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sheikh Sultan said universities play a central role in advancing societies by educating future generations, developing knowledge and broadening understanding of the challenges facing the world. He noted that the true value of knowledge is realised when it extends beyond academic institutions to serve people, respond to their needs and contribute to building better lives - an approach shared by Sharjah and its academic and humanitarian partners.