Zhao Weiping, Chinese Ambassador To Namibia Delivers Remarks At Namibia-China (Guangdong Province) Business Forum

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On September 11, Ambassador Zhao Weiping delivered remarks at Namibia-China (Guangdong Province) Business Forum, which was co-hosted by Namibia Investment Promotion Development Board,the Guangdong economic and trade delegation,and Association of Chinese Enterprises in Namibia. More than 50 representatives from government departments, industry associations, and businesses from the two countries participated in the Forum.

Ambassador Zhao said that Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah chose Guangdong as the first stop during her recent state visit to China, where she held in-depth discussions with Guangdong provincial leaders on deepening economic and trade cooperation between Namibia and Guangdong. It is hoped and believed that the visit of the Guangdong economic and trade delegation to Namibia will further advance economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

In her remarks, Ms. Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, Executive Director of the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, expressed appreciation for Guangdong Province for sending a delegation to Namibia shortly after the Namibian President's visit to China. She said that Namibia is richly endowed with natural resources, particularly in agriculture and mining, and welcomed Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Namibia.

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