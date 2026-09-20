South Africa: President Ramaphosa Grants Final Extension Of Madlanga Commission Report Deadline

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended - to Monday, 25 January 2027 - the deadline for the submission of the final report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The new deadline allows the Commission to process additional evidence, including the testimony of various experts who have made recommendations relating to the Commission's terms of reference.

President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by Commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up testimony emerging from Commission hearings.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.