Eritrea: Music Concert Marking Golden Jubilee Of Revolution School

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A music concert marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Revolution School was held yesterday, 18 September, at Bahti Meskerem Square in Asmara. The program, organized in collaboration with the Commission of Culture and Sports and the National Holidays Coordinating Committee, was broadcast live by Eritrean Television.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the Central Region, said that the establishment of the Revolution School was one of the EPLF's significant initiatives during the struggle for independence.

During the program, which lasted about two hours, veteran and young artists performed songs originally presented by members of the Revolution School and Red Flowers during the armed struggle.

Concert participants said that, beyond reviving memories of the past, the program was important in passing on the history of the Eritrean people and the hardships they endured to future generations. They also called for such programs to continue in an organized manner.

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