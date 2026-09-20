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In22labs Highlights Its Egovernance Solutions For Digital Public Administration

In22labs Highlights Its Egovernance Solutions For Digital Public Administration


2026-09-20 05:11:58
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, September 20, 2026 – In22Labs is highlighting its portfolio of eGovernance solutions designed to support government departments and public-sector organizations in digitizing administrative workflows, managing information, and improving access to operational data.

The portfolio brings together software systems for document management, departmental operations, geographical information, reporting, and administrative processes.

eGovernance Solutions Portfolio

In22Labs provides E-Office & File Management, Social Welfare Suite, LMS Suite, Vendor & Bill Management, GIS & Tagging Solutions, Dashboard & Analytics Solutions, and Finance & Audit System.

Its portfolio also includes specialized digital systems for Fisheries & Inland Water Management and Pollution Control & Environment Management, alongside Managed Cloud Solutions and Mobile Application Development Services.

The E-Office & File Management solution supports digital document handling and administrative workflows. GIS & Tagging Solutions address location-based information management, while Dashboard & Analytics Solutions support data visualization, reporting, and operational monitoring.

These offerings address different aspects of digital administration, from routine document processing to specialized departmental information management.

Information for Government Departments and Public-Sector Organizations

Government departments and public-sector organizations can explore the In22Labs eGovernance solutions portfolio to learn about the company's software offerings and their intended applications.

More information is available at:


About In22Labs

In22Labs is a technology company providing eGovernance solutions, business intelligence, analytics, managed cloud services, mobile application development, and specialized digital systems for public-sector operations.

Website:

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