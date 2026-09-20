Lawmakers Conclude China Visit, Eye Broader Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- A parliamentary delegation concluded a visit to China on Saturday, calling for broader bilateral cooperation after participating in talks on women's development and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage.

The delegation, headed by Lower House Assistant Speaker Hala Jarrah and including MP Naseem Abbadi, took part in a seminar titled "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage and Women's Development in Belt and Road Countries." Jarrah said the visit highlighted several areas relevant to parliamentary work, particularly efforts to advance women's participation and development across different sectors.

She expressed hope that Jordan and China would continue to strengthen their partnership and expand cooperation in areas serving the interests of both countries and their peoples.

Following the seminar, the lawmakers visited the National Museum of China, a cultural arts museum and several other sites.

The delegation also toured China Women's University, where members were briefed on its facilities and mission and held discussions with the university's vice president on a range of issues.

Jarrah and Abbadi expressed appreciation for the hospitality, organization and recognition extended to the delegation during the visit.

//Petra// RZ