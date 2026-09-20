PM Lays Cornerstone For Al-Rawda Industrial City Gas Pipeline, Inaugurates Maan Hospital Expansion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Al-Rawda Gas Project: A 10-million-dinar natural gas supply project funded by an Abu Dhabi Fund for Development grant (part of a broader 50-million-dinar allocation for industrial governorates).

– Energy Cost Reduction: Part of a national strategy to connect industrial zones to natural gas, lowering industrial energy expenses by 35% to 60%.

– Project Timeline and Impact: Scheduled for completion within 18 months, boosting Al-Rawda Industrial City's investment appeal, exports, and local employment.

– Maan Hospital Expansion: A new 5,000-square-meter outpatient clinic and blood bank building constructed at a cost of approximately 5 million dinars.

– Healthcare Staffing Directives: The Prime Minister ordered the facility to be fully equipped and staffed with specialized medical personnel for high-efficiency public service.

– Private Sector Contribution: Commended the Arab Potash Company for donating approximately 1.2 million dinars toward advanced medical equipment as part of its corporate social responsibility.

MAAN, Sept. 20 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan laid the cornerstone on Sunday for a landmark natural gas supply project at Al-Rawda Industrial City within the Maan Development Area, carrying an estimated cost of 10 million dinars.

The project is financed through an Emirati grant provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, which forms part of a broader nearly 50-million-dinar allocation dedicated to supplying natural gas to industrial hubs across several Jordanian governorates.

The initiative falls squarely within the government's strategic roadmap to integrate natural gas infrastructure into industrial zones nationwide, a transition projected to slash industrial energy costs by 35 to 60 percent.

Scheduled for completion within 18 months, the Al-Rawda pipeline aims to heighten the industrial city's competitive edge, attract fresh capital investments, reinforce national export capacities, and generate sustainable local employment.

The groundbreaking follows recent executive measures by the Council of Ministers granting Al-Rawda Industrial City preferential investment incentives matching those of the Karak and Tafilah industrial cities. These provisions encompass subsidized energy tariffs, financial support for local labor wages, discounted container handling fees at the Port of Aqaba, and reduced land acquisition costs.

Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Hassan – accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh – was briefed on project timelines by Maan Development Company CEO Mohammad Abu Tayeh, Jordan Logistics Company for Oil Facilities CEO Ashraf Al-Rawashdeh, and Fajr Jordan-Egypt Company CEO Yasser Salah El-Din.

Immediately following the industrial site visit, Prime Minister Hassan inaugurated the new expansion project at Maan Governmental Hospital. Spanning over 5,000 square meters at an approximate cost of 5 million dinars, the modern wing houses an expansive outpatient clinic building and a dedicated blood bank.

During an inspection tour of the facility alongside Minister of Health Ibrahim Al-Badour, the Prime Minister directed health officials to staff the outpatient clinics with specialized medical personnel and fully equip the facility with state-of-the-art diagnostic devices to elevate public healthcare delivery. Furthermore, he lauded the Arab Potash Company for its corporate social responsibility contribution, which funded approximately 1.2 million dinars in advanced medical equipment.

The newly commissioned complex features a spacious reception hall, a centralized pharmacy, and specialized clinics covering otolaryngology, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, general surgery, ophthalmology, psychiatry, internal medicine, radiology, and laboratory services. Established in 1962, Maan Governmental Hospital provides vital medical services to a regional population exceeding 190,000 residents.

//Petra// AA