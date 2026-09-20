More Than 3,000 Teachers To Train On Updated Financial Literacy Curricula

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- More than 3,000 teachers across the Kingdom will be trained to deliver updated financial literacy curricula for eighth and tenth grades, following a four-day program that prepared education supervisors to lead the nationwide training.

More than 70 financial literacy supervisors from the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development and the Directorate of Military Education completed the specialized course, organized in cooperation with INJAZ and the Central Bank of Jordan, the ministry said Sunday.

The supervisors will begin training teachers across the Kingdom immediately as part of a capacity-building plan supporting the rollout of the revised curricula.

The course focused on the knowledge, skills and behaviors incorporated into the updated financial literacy material and on methods for translating them into classroom practice.

Participants were trained in curriculum implementation, modern teaching and assessment strategies and supervisory methods for supporting teachers and monitoring educational plans.

Jumaa Saud, director of the ministry's Teachers and Students Affairs Department, said the training used a practical, interactive approach that included analyzing real classroom situations and sharing educational practices and experiences.

He said the next phase of training will begin immediately, with supervisors transferring the skills acquired during the course to more than 3,000 teachers throughout the Kingdom.

Murad Awad, director of Research, Program Development and Training at INJAZ, said strengthening supervisors' capabilities would help them keep pace with evolving educational practices and ultimately improve teaching and learning outcomes.

The program is part of efforts to strengthen financial education in schools and supports the objectives of the Central Bank of Jordan's National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which seeks to expand financial literacy across society, particularly in the education sector.

//Petra// RZ