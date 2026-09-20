Death Toll From Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region Rises To Four, Including Three Children
“Unfortunately, we have tragic news. A child who was injured in an enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district has died in hospital. As a result, the death toll in the Kyiv region has risen to four – three children and a woman,” Tkachenko said.
According to him,“The Kyiv region has endured more than 24 hours of enemy attacks.”
A total of 31 sites were damaged in five districts of the region.Read also: Russian drone hits monastery in Kherson region, killing priest, injuring four
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, a woman and a child were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Vyshhorod district.
In the Fastiv district, a woman and two children were killed in a Russian drone attack in the evening of September 19.
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