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Death Toll From Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region Rises To Four, Including Three Children

Death Toll From Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region Rises To Four, Including Three Children


2026-09-20 05:09:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, we have tragic news. A child who was injured in an enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district has died in hospital. As a result, the death toll in the Kyiv region has risen to four – three children and a woman,” Tkachenko said.

According to him,“The Kyiv region has endured more than 24 hours of enemy attacks.”

A total of 31 sites were damaged in five districts of the region.

Read also: Russian drone hits monastery in Kherson region, killing priest, injuring four

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, a woman and a child were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Vyshhorod district.

In the Fastiv district, a woman and two children were killed in a Russian drone attack in the evening of September 19.

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UkrinForm

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