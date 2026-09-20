Death Toll From Russian Attacks On Kyiv Region Rises To Four, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, we have tragic news. A child who was injured in an enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district has died in hospital. As a result, the death toll in the Kyiv region has risen to four – three children and a woman,” Tkachenko said.

According to him,“The Kyiv region has endured more than 24 hours of enemy attacks.”

A total of 31 sites were damaged in five districts of the region.

Russian drone hits monastery inregion, killing priest, injuring four

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, a woman and a child were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Vyshhorod district.

In the Fastiv district, a woman and two children were killed in a Russian drone attack in the evening of September 19.