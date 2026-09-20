Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Strike Hits Railway Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

Russian Drone Strike Hits Railway Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region


2026-09-20 05:09:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post.

“Another railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was damaged in a Russian UAV strike,” the statement said.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

No casualties have been reported.

Read also: Sybiha on Russian attacks on railway: This is attempt to paralyze civilian life

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 13, Russian forces struck a railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.

MENAFN20092026000193011044ID1111686795



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search