Russian Drone Strike Hits Railway Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region
“Another railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was damaged in a Russian UAV strike,” the statement said.
Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.
No casualties have been reported.Read also: Sybiha on Russian attacks on railway: This is attempt to paralyze civilian life
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 13, Russian forces struck a railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.
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