Russian Drone Strike Hits Railway Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post.

“Another railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was damaged in a Russian UAV strike,” the statement said.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

No casualties have been reported.

Sybiha on Russian attacks on: This is attempt to paralyze civilian life

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 13, Russian forces struck a railway infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region.