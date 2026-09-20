Russians Shell 13 Settlements In Kharkiv Region In One Day, Injuring Five People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy strikes. Five people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a child,” the post said.

It specified that in Balakliia, a 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction, while a 19-year-old man was injured.

In Derhachi, a 32-year-old woman was injured. In the settlement of Zolochiv, a 72-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. In Izium, a 50-year-old man was injured.

Russian drone strike hits railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region

The regional administration reported that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv's Slobidskyi and Industrialnyi districts with UAVs.

Russian forces actively used various types of weaponry against the Kharkiv region: 2 missiles, 2 multiple rocket launchers, 3 Molniya-type UAVs, 8 FPV drones, and 11 UAVs whose type is still being determined.

As a result of the shelling, the Bohodukhiv district saw damage to a car, two private houses, outbuildings, and power lines in Zolochiv.

In the Kupiansk district, a car was damaged in the village of Troitske.

In the Izium district, five private houses, two shops, two outbuildings, a garage, an administrative building in Balakliia, railway infrastructure, two cars, and two shops in Barvinkove were damaged. In Izium itself, two private houses, two cars, and an outbuilding were also damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, two cars, a private house, and a shop in Derhachi, as well as a car in the village of Bilashi, were damaged.

In the Lozova district, a private house in the village of Vyshneve and power lines in the settlement of Blyzniuky were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, two private houses, a cultural center, an educational institution, and a bus in the village of Artemivka were damaged.

As previously reported, Russian forces struck a shopping center in Kharkiv. One of the employees who was in a shelter required medical assistance after the attack.