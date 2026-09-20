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Russian Forces Launch Second Strike On Rescuers In Zaporizhzhia Region

Russian Forces Launch Second Strike On Rescuers In Zaporizhzhia Region


2026-09-20 05:09:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces carried out a cynical second UAV strike on rescuers. The enemy attacked them precisely when emergency workers were extinguishing a fire at a residential building caused by an earlier shelling," the statement said.

The rescuers managed to take shelter in time and were not injured.

Read also: Death toll from Russian attacks on Kyiv region rises to four, including three children

Two fire-and-rescue vehicles were damaged: their windows were shattered, tires were punctured, and the bodies were riddled with fragments.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces carried out 928 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the course of a day. One person was killed and three were injured.

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UkrinForm

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