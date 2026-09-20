Moldova Reports Passage Of Object Resembling Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NewsMaker stated this in an article.

At around 01:50 on Sunday, September 20, a resident of the village of Berezlogi contacted police in the Moldovan city of Orhei and said he had spotted an aircraft resembling a drone in the sky.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a resident of the village of Dereneu called police in Călărași. He said he had seen a bright flash in the sky, followed by an explosion.

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Police went to the reported locations and inspected the areas, including sites outside the settlements.

"During the inspections and examination of the area, no debris, impact marks, or fires were found that could confirm an explosion on the ground or the crash of any object," police said.

Law enforcement officers are continuing to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the unauthorized passage of an aircraft resembling a drone through the country's airspace.

"Such an incident constitutes an unacceptable violation of our country's airspace and poses a direct threat to the safety of citizens," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry stressed the need for full respect for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on September 18, fragments that may have belonged to a drone were found in Moldova near the village of Colonița, in the Chișinău municipality.

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