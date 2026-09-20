Three Dead, One Critical As BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, Chilling Videos Emerge

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least three people died and one was critically injured after a BMW crashed on the Mumbai Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty early on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 5.20 am when the luxury car was moving at a high speed from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali.

An unverified video on social media showed the plunging off the Coastal Road in Mumbai. Another video from the accident site showed a wrecked black BMW, with police and a forensic team present.

Senior Police Inspector, Tardeo Police Station, Meena Jagtap told ANI, "A BMW met with an accident around 5:20 AM. The vehicle was traveling northbound from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when it fell from the elevated section of the Coastal Road."

The Mumbai Coastal Roa is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

Police said there were four people in the car. "Three people have lost their lives, and one is injured," Meena Jagtap said.

Two deceased victims were identified as Shanay Gajjal (21) and Dhirya Seth (17), while an unidentified 25-year-old man was also declared brought dead, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Nair Hospital, as reported by ANI.

A 20-year-old unidentified man is in critical condition in the trauma ward, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC ) said.

Four people were initially reported injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

What led to the accident?

The incident happened when the car's driver lost control of the wheels near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, according to the Coastal Road Control Room.

While the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, the information received by the Coastal Road Control Room reportedly revealed that the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

According to the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), an "overspeeding" BMW heading towards Haji Ali from Marine Drive crashed, leaving three dead and one critically injured.

On whether those travelling in the car were intoxicated, police told ANI, "Regarding whether they were under the influence of intoxicants or speeding out of control - that is currently being looked into."

The official said, "A post-mortem examination is in progress, but no definitive findings regarding intoxication have been confirmed yet... The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

A probe is underway.