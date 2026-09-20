Japanese Lawmakers Visit Indian Institute Of Science, ISRO In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) Japanese lawmakers visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru as part of the India-Japan visit programme.

The Indian Embassy in Japan said on Sunday that this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and the possibilities for the future.

"This India-Japan Visit Program began in Bengaluru, where the members of parliament visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited," it posted on X.

"India-Japan cooperation in the fields of AI, technology, space, defence, and startups is an important aspect of the special strategic global partnership between the two countries, and this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation and the possibilities for the future," it added.

Sharing details regarding the visit, Bharat Electronics Limited, in a post on X, wrote: "A three-member Japanese Parliamentary Delegation led by Mr Taro Kono, Japan's former Foreign Minister and former Defence Minister, visited BEL Bengaluru Complex on 19th Sept 2026. The visit was coordinated by MEA, India as part of Distinguished Visitors Programme (DVP)."

Japanese lawmakers who are on a visit to India include Representatives Kono, Karen Makishima, Kenji Nakanishi, and Sako Yamamoto.

"As part of the India-Japan Visit Program, Japanese lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party, including Representative Taro Kono, Representative Karen Makishima, Representative Kenji Nakanishi, and Representative Sako Yamamoto, are visiting India this week. This program aims to inform members of parliament about the latest developments in India, allow them to experience the local situation firsthand, and provide opportunities for direct interaction with relevant stakeholders," the Indian Embassy in Japan said on X.

Last month, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was on an official visit to India, during which he held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. Following the meeting, Koizumi said that he will devote all his efforts to turning discussions into concrete outcomes.

“When the meeting concluded, Minister of Defence Singh put his arm around me and expressed his delight, saying, 'It was a very fruitful meeting.' We were able to make a new start in accelerating Japan-India defence cooperation. Moving forward, I will devote all my efforts to turning today's discussions into concrete outcomes in order to further strengthen our personal trust relationship. Minister of Defence Singh, thank you very much,” noted Koizumi.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the two ministers stressed the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment amid heightened global tensions.

Recalling the Japan-India Joint Statement issued in July 2026, both Singh and Koizumi affirmed their commitment, under their leadership, to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed to deepen operational cooperation in the field of maritime security in a practical and effective manner. They accordingly affirmed their commitment to strengthening Maritime Security Cooperation and signed the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.