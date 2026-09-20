Caught On Camera 'You Can't Touch Me': Delhi Woman Damages Auto, Clashes With Driver Outside Metro Station

A video of a woman vandalising an auto-rickshaw while getting angry with its driver outside of a metro station in northwest Delhi has gone popular. The woman was acting out of control while angry with the driver. She also said that she would not be punished because she was "from staff," which was caught on video. Things went wrong outside of Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro Station. A Rapido driver named Vishal posted the video on Instagram. He was driving by the area when he saw all the noise.

A woman stood in front of the auto-rickshaw at the start of the video and tried to damage its headlight. She hit it over and over, but it wouldn't break. Then she turned her attention to the windscreen wiper and bent it while still arguing with the driver. The woman was heard swearing at the car driver, which made things worse very quickly. Someone heard her say at one point that she would not be punished because she was "from staff."

Vishal continued recording the incident from a distance. Towards the end of the video, he also showed the registration number of the car in which the woman had arrived. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media, where some have questioned the woman's actions and demanded action due to the auto-rickshaw's damage.

Watch Viral Video

Chaos or abuse of authority?A viral video from outside Haiderpur-Badli Metro Station allegedly shows a woman damaging an auto-rickshaw. She is also allegedly heard saying,“I am from the staff; no one can do anything to me.”The full circumstances of the incident and the... twitter/WHqmAKkiVz

- Mayank Burmee (@BurmeeM) September 17, 2026

While uploading the video, a number of users also tagged the official Delhi Police handle. However, it was unclear at the time of publication if any action had been taken in relation to the occurrence or if a police report had been lodged.

Users have also been questioning how arguments on the road might swiftly turn into verbal abuse and vandalism as a result of the film.