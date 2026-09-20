Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets PM, Minister Of CIT, Director Of Armed Forces Signals Department

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Raafat Hindy, and Director of the Signals Department of the Armed Forces Major General Hany Mahmoud Mansour.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the meeting addressed developments pertinent to expanding the implementation of the Unified Government Services Card system, as part of the state's digital transformation plan and efforts to facilitate citizens' access to services. The Minister of Communications and Information Technology noted that the Ministry continues to coordinate with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade to develop the system, enhance its technical and operational efficiency, and gradually expand the range of services provided through it. President El-Sisi stressed that the implementation status of the unified card system be continuously monitored to ensure the integration of databases, operational efficiency, and support for efforts to further develop the government services system.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology reviewed efforts to boost exports of the CIT sector and localize the electronics industry. He noted that Egypt aims to reach $8 billion in digital exports by 2028, explaining that digital outsourcing exports are expected to rise to $12 billion by 2029. It is also targeted to increase the number of companies operating in the field of electronics design to 120 companies by 2030 meeting also reviewed MCIT's efforts to provide the advanced digital infrastructure required to develop smart applications and solutions based on AI technologies to maximize their developmental returns and deepen the societal impact of modern technologies. The meeting further addressed efforts to integrate AI applications across a number of vital sectors, including the pivotal role of the Applied Innovation Center, affiliated with the Ministry, in developing innovative solutions based on emerging technologies.

President El-Sisi underscored the need to attract and stimulate investment in cloud computing and AI, in parallel with expanding the construction of hyperscale data centers, as the fundamental pillar of the digital economy.

Eng. Hindy reviewed the status of the presidential initiative“Digital Pioneers – Digilians”, implemented in cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Egyptian Military Academy. President El-Sisi stressed the need to adhere to accuracy, transparency, and impartiality in the selection process of the beneficiaries of the initiative, thereby strengthening public confidence in it, as it helps qualify beneficiaries for employment opportunities in demand in the labor market. The meeting also addressed cybersecurity as a key pillar of the digital transformation strategy and a fundamental element in enhancing confidence in digital services. It also reviewed updates on the implementation status of“Karnak”, the national AI program that contributes to achieving digital sovereignty and provides a foundational platform for developing generative AI applications in Arabic.

Eng. Hindy reviewed the measures taken by the Ministry to implement the President's directives to protect children under the age of 15 from the risks posed by harmful content on social networks and platforms, including details of the joint decision issued in this regard by the National Telecom Regulatory Authority and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation on September 17, 2026.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President El-Sisi gave directives to expand the use of AI applications and cloud computing technologies, while continuing to develop the structure of Egypt's telecommunications market and enhancing opportunities for digital transformation to improve the quality of services provided to citizens and consolidate Egypt's position as a regional and international hub for data centers.

The President also gave directives to expand the 5G network deployment, strengthen the resilience of telecommunications infrastructure, and reduce concentration risks, thereby supporting the efficiency and sustainability of the CIT sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.