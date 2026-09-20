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Exploring Decorative Wall Panel Materials, Designs and Applications for Modern Interior Projects

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, September 20, 2026 - Decorative wall panels are being used across residential, commercial, hospitality and other interior projects, with buyers increasingly considering surface design alongside fire performance, moisture resistance, testing and installation requirements. As project specifications become more detailed, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on documented product performance and consistent production capabilities.Market research indicates continued growth in the broader decorative panels sector, driven by interior renovation, urban development and demand for decorative surfacing materials. At the same time, international projects may require products to meet specific fire, moisture and performance requirements, making technical documentation an important part of supplier evaluation.Against this background, this 2026 review examines five Chinese decorative wall panel manufacturers: Power Dekor Group, Dehua Tubao Decorative New Materials Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Shenghua Yunfeng New Materials Co., Ltd. (Moganshan), Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Jintong New Materials Group Co., Ltd. The review focuses on verifiable product information, manufacturing capabilities and application-related considerations for international buyers.Industry Context: Performance and Compliance in FocusFor decorative wall panel projects, product selection increasingly involves more than appearance and design options. Fire classification, moisture performance, third-party testing, production capacity and customization can all form part of the technical specifications for different interior applications. EN 13501-1 provides a European framework for classifying the reaction to fire of construction products, while documented moisture performance can be relevant to bathrooms, humid environments and other demanding interior applications.Key Considerations for Decorative Wall Panel ApplicationsThe 2026 review considers six areas relevant to decorative wall panel products and their applications:. Fire-performance documentation - applicable test reports and fire classifications for specific products and thicknesses.. Water and moisture performance - documented performance for humid, wet-area or other moisture-related applications where applicable.. Third-party testing and certification - relevant certificates, test results and applicable standards.. Production capacity - manufacturing scale, output and supply capabilities for project and repeat-order requirements.. Customization - available surface finishes, dimensions, decorative designs and packaging options.. Installation information - product guidance covering adhesives, trims, sealing and related installation requirements.The Five Manufacturers Named in the 2026 Review1. Power Dekor GroupFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Shanghai, Power Dekor Group is a floor covering and wall panel manufacturer and a member of Dare Global Group. The company reports more than 20,000 employees, 495 R&D engineers, an 870,000 m2 manufacturing base and annual output of 88,000,000 m2 of flooring and wall panels. Its products are supplied to markets across Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, South America and the Middle East.Power Dekor's wall panel portfolio includes Silica Mineral Decorative Wall Panel and SPC Decorative Wall Panel, covering residential, commercial, hospitality and other interior applications. The Silica Mineral Decorative Wall Panel uses a mineral-based material structure and is developed for applications requiring fire and moisture performance, while the SPC Decorative Wall Panel provides a waterproof and easy-clean surface for interior spaces, including bathrooms. These product characteristics make the two ranges relevant to fireproof and waterproof decorative wall panel applications, subject to the applicable product specifications and test documentation.The company offers digital-print and film-faced surface options, allowing decorative patterns to be applied according to project requirements. Its wall panel products can be used for interior decorative projects where surface appearance, moisture resistance, fire-performance documentation and dimensional specifications are considered together. For bathroom renovation projects, the waterproof characteristics of the relevant product range also support applications as Bathroom Decorative Wall Panel.Power Dekor integrates product design, R&D, manufacturing and after-sales support, with dedicated design, R&D and quality-control teams involved in its product development and production activities. For wholesale and project supply, the company reports a monthly production capacity of 500,000 m2, an MOQ of 500 m2 and a typical lead time of 30–45 days. Its stated supply capabilities also include 100% output testing, OEM/ODM production and customized packaging and labels.2. Dehua Tubao Decorative New Materials Co., Ltd.Dehua Tubao Decorative New Materials Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer in the decorative new materials sector, with products covering decorative panels and related interior surfacing applications. Its product offering is relevant to residential and commercial interior decoration, where surface appearance, panel specifications and installation requirements are considered alongside project design.Its decorative material portfolio provides options for interior spaces requiring coordinated surface finishes and panel-based decoration. Product specifications, available finishes and applicable technical documentation vary by product and application, forming part of the company's broader decorative new materials offering.3. Zhejiang Shenghua Yunfeng New Materials Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Shenghua Yunfeng New Materials Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer of decorative and new material products, with its portfolio associated with interior decorative applications. Its product range includes decorative surface materials used in spaces where appearance, material performance and design flexibility are part of the project requirements.The company's decorative material offering can be applied across different interior settings, with product specifications covering factors such as surface finish, panel construction and available dimensions. For applications involving humid environments, the relevant product performance and technical documentation are applicable to the specific material selected.4. Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd.Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd. operates in the new materials and building products sector, with decorative surface materials forming part of its broader product offering. Its products are associated with interior and building-related applications where decorative appearance and material characteristics are incorporated into project specifications.The company's decorative materials cover different surface and application requirements, with product details varying according to the selected material and intended use. Panel construction, surface treatment, dimensions and applicable technical information provide the main product-level references for decorative applications.5. Zhejiang Jintong New Materials Group Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Jintong New Materials Group Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based new materials manufacturer serving decorative material and interior application requirements. Its product portfolio covers decorative surface solutions for residential, commercial and other interior projects.Its decorative material products encompass different surface treatments and specifications according to the intended application. Available dimensions, material structure, customization options and relevant technical documentation form part of the product information associated with specific decorative material solutions.Certification and Compliance: Documented Product ParametersThe Silica Mineral Wall Panel holds CE verification number SHHL2506032107FT, issued by SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd. for the EU market on Aug. 14, 2025, under EN 15102:2007+A1:2011. The certified scope covers silica mineral wall panels for internal use as wall coverings with a thickness of 6–8 mm.Documented technical parameters include a reaction to fire classification of A2-s1,d0, moisture movement of 0.06% in both length and width directions, negative asbestos content, and an antibacterial test result showing no growth apparent under the microscope when tested to ISO 846:2019 Method A. The panel is produced from quartz, cement, pulp, lime and water. According to company specifications, available sizes include 2400/2440/3000/3050 × 1200/1220 × 6/8/10 mm; the 6–8 mm thickness range is the one covered by the cited CE verification scope. The company states that the panel is 100% waterproof, can be submerged without deformation, and shows no deformation after boiling at 100 °C. Its stated density is 1050 kg/m3, compared with approximately 2,000 kg/m3 for the company's SPC wall panel.The SPC Wall Panel holds CE verification number 230608011SHF-001, issued by Intertek for the EU market on Jan. 23, 2024, under EN 13501-1:2019, covering SPC wall panel in 4 mm thickness. Published parameters include a reaction to fire classification of B-s3,d0, stain resistance Grade 5, resistance to dry heat Rating 5, resistance to wet heat Rating 5, micro-scratch resistance MSR-A1, moisture content of 0.02%, density of 2.134 g/cm3, dimensional stability shrinkage below 0.002% and curling of ≤0.2 mm. Available sizes are 2400/2440/3000/3050 × 1200/1220 × 4/5/6 mm.The two platforms therefore have different documented material and fire-performance specifications. The Silica Mineral Wall Panel is documented with an A2-s1,d0 reaction-to-fire classification, while the SPC Wall Panel is documented with B-s3,d0. The applicable certificate scope, product thickness and project specification determine which documented parameters are relevant to a particular application.Product Platforms and Application OptionsThe two wall panel platforms provide different material and specification routes within Power Dekor's decorative wall panel portfolio. The documented fire classifications, available thicknesses, density and surface characteristics distinguish the Silica Mineral Decorative Wall Panel from the SPC Decorative Wall Panel, while both are designed for interior decorative applications.Power Dekor also offers different surface production options. Digital-print wall panels can carry a continuous design across as many as ten panels, supporting customized patterns and larger graphic wall schemes. Film-faced panels provide another surface treatment option, with the available film size determining the scope of the decorative pattern. According to company information, film-faced panels are positioned as a more economical surface option, while digital printing is suitable for projects requiring a continuous decorative design.For installation, the panels are bonded to the prepared wall surface with structural adhesive after leveling and marking. Metal edge trims can be used at internal and external corners. For wet bathroom areas, the company's installation guidance recommends sealing panel joints and the seams between panels and the floor or ceiling with silicone sealant rather than using metal trims in those areas. These provisions are included in the relevant product application guidance.OutlookChina's decorative wall panel sector continues to develop alongside demand for decorative surfaces with documented fire, moisture and application-related performance. Within this context, the five manufacturers covered in this review represent different company backgrounds and product portfolios, while Power Dekor provides publicly documented information covering its wall panel products, certification references, technical parameters and supply capabilities.For 2026 projects, product documentation remains an important part of technical communication between manufacturers, distributors, contractors and other project participants. Certification numbers, applicable standards, product thickness, fire classifications, moisture-related data and available dimensions provide specific reference points for understanding how different decorative wall panel products correspond to project specifications.For Power Dekor, the combination of Silica Mineral Decorative Wall Panel and SPC Decorative Wall Panel provides two documented material routes for interior decorative applications, including waterproof and bathroom-related wall panel projects. Its reported production capacity, MOQ, lead time and international project references further describe the company's current supply scope for overseas wall panel projects.

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Five Reputable Decorative Wall Panel Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Interior Design Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 20, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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