Missing Eight-Month-Old From Nashik Found Safe By Officials After Three Days

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Sep 20 (IANS) An eight-month-old baby girl who went missing in Maharashtra's Nashik district three days back was found safe on Sunday, police said.

The infant, who had gone missing from the Manyad police outpost region in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik on September 17, was found abandoned near the Vaibothi village in neighbouring Yeola taluka.

Yeola taluka police reached the spot and took her into their custody.

Subsequently, the infant was taken to the Yeola Sub-District Hospital for a medical examination after being identified by her mother and the Nandgaon police. Her safe recovery brought relief to the family and the police.

However, the circumstances under which the baby reached Vaibothi, who brought her there, and why she was abandoned at the spot remain unclear. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the infant's disappearance and subsequent recovery.

In Odisha, "Operation Anweshan", conducted by the state's Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW & CW) Department, along with the state police, rescued 101 missing children. The children included 54 boys and 47 girls.

The teams conducted field-level searches, verified the leads, and coordinated with local authorities, along with various child care institutions during the operation.

As part of the operation, as many as 17 specialised teams were deployed to several states and Union Territories where Odia children are frequently found. The youngest among those rescued was a three-month-old infant found institutionalised alongside her minor mother. Another child who was found was institutionalised for the longest duration and had spent more than five years away from home.

The states in which the children were found include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.