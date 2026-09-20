MP CM Yadav: Ujjain IT Park To Bridge Gap Between Education, Jobs

IT Park to Integrate Learning and Career Opportunities

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the IT Park within the engineering college campus in Ujjain is designed to bridge the gap between academic training and job creation, serving as an integrated hub for learning and career opportunities.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the facility will provide education and employment opportunities to the youth. "Our government is taking various measures regarding employment for the youth in the state; in this context, this IT Park located within the engineering college campus will provide students with both educational facilities and employment opportunities," he said.

Yadav noted that the project aligns with rapid technological advancements and ongoing industrial growth across the state, particularly with the development of the broader regional hub. "In today's era, where continuous innovation is driving various technologies and development initiatives, such factors naturally hold great significance. With the emergence of the Ujjain-Indore metropolitan region, it is essential to undertake development projects that not only provide employment to the youth and showcase the quality of education in the state but also significantly enhance our performance through new technologies and innovation," he said.

He added, "I am pleased that the state government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is actively encouraging such initiatives. All these projects are progressing within the stipulated timeframes."

Meritorious Students Rewarded under 'Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana'

Earlier on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh CM distributed scooties to more than 7,400 meritorious Class 12 students under the 'Mukhyamantri Scooty Yojana' at a state-level programme in Bhopal.

During the programme held at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in the state capital, the Chief Minister also viewed artworks created by students and interacted with them. Additionally, he also took a ride on a scooty and extended his best wishes to the students for their future.

CM Yadav symbolically distributed a scooty to some students in Bhopal and the remaining students received financial assistance of up to Rs 90,000 for petrol-powered scooties and up to Rs 1.20 lakh for e-scooties.

“Today, our government launched a programme to provide scooters to top-performing students from the government schools, based on the scheme we had announced. The petrol-powered scooters cost approximately Rs 90,000, while those opting for electric vehicles receive scooters worth up to Rs 1.20 lakh. This financial commitment aims to encourage students from government schools to channel their talent, potential and capabilities for the benefit of the nation, the state and society, while also motivating others,” Yadav said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)