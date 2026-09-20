Warangal's 'Nyayamurti Ganapathi' Idol With Supreme Court Theme Wows All

An eco-friendly Ganesh idol with a Supreme Court theme has been installed in Ramannapet in Warangal district, attracting a large number of devotees. The idol, named 'Nyayamurti Ganapathi', has been installed by the Veda Ganapathi Youth Association.

The pandal has been decorated like the Supreme Court of India, and the Lord Judiciary Ganesh idol is drawing devotees in Warangal city.

The Idea Behind 'Nyayamurti Ganapathi'

Speaking to ANI, Lingam Hemanth, a member of the Veda Ganapathi Youth Association, said, "My name is Lingam Hemanth, and I am from Warangal. I am a member of the Veda Ganapathi Youth Association. We have been setting up this Ganesh idol in Warangal for four years. This year, we have introduced the concept of 'Nyayamurti Ganapathi'."

He said in the first year they set up a normal idol, the second year featured 'Veda Ganapathi' focused on studies, and the third was 'Ayurveda Ganapathi' centred around traditional medicine.

Concept and Creation

"We planned this theme three months in advance. It took one month to craft the idol and around 15 to 20 days to construct the set and develop the concept. The idea came about because my friend's father, who is an advocate, guided us in designing the set and theme," Hemanth said.

He added that many people visit their pandal every day, and last year their design won the first-prize award at the Warangal district level. "We chose the 'Nyayamurti' concept because when people seek justice, they turn to the courts. We feel Lord Ganesh represents the ultimate seat of justice and judgment for everyone," he said.

Commitment to Eco-Friendly Practices

He further said the idol is entirely eco-friendly and made from natural clay rather than Plaster of Paris (PoP). "While we used PoP in our first year, we have strictly used eco-friendly clay for the past three years," he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country.

The festival comes to an end with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the idol in water. (ANI)

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