Sonam Maskar On Asiad Silver: 'Proud Moment For Me And For India'

Indian shooter Sonam Maskar expressed pride after winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026, thanking her family, sponsors, federation and the Sports Authority of India for their support. Speaking to ANI after the medal-winning performance on Sunday, Sonam said the achievement was a special moment for her and the country. "First of all, I feel really good. It's a very proud moment for me, for my family, and for India. And thank you to everyone-my sponsors, the Federation, SAI (Sports Authority of India), and everyone who supported me in winning this medal," Sonam told ANI.

Sonam, along with Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod, secured the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, opening India's medal account at the Games. Sonam emerged as India's top scorer in the team event with 634.1 points, while Elavenil contributed 633.5 and Vidarsa 630.4, taking the Indian team's combined tally to 1898.0 points.

A Journey Sparked in College

Recalling her journey in the sport, Sonam said she started rifle shooting during her college days in 2019 after exploring the limited sporting options available to her. "Actually, I started during college in 2019. There were only four sports available: rifle shooting, archery, boxing, and judo. I didn't want to get into boxing or judo, and I tried archery just for a few days. But then I became interested in rifle shooting, and soon after, I won a medal at the DSO. That sparked my interest more and more, and at that point, I felt I could achieve something in this sport. That's how my journey began," she said.

The shooter dedicated her medal to her parents, acknowledging their support throughout her career. "To my father and mother. Through so many hardships and difficulties, they supported me immensely. If they hadn't supported me, I don't think I would be standing here today," Sonam said.

Diet and Sacrifices

Talking about the sacrifices athletes make during major competitions, Sonam said she follows specific diet plans but is looking forward to enjoying Indian food. "Right now, I just want to eat Indian food. But yes, definitely, everyone has their own specific diets and diet plans," she added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)