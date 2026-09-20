'Modi Has Money For Everything But Education': Pawan Khera's Attack

Khera questions PM Modi's spending priorities

Congress RS MP Pawan Khera on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the central government's expenditure priorities and alleging a systemic neglect of public education in the country. In an X post, Khera contrasted the government's spending on high-profile public relations campaigns and lifestyle assets with what he characterised as a persistent underfunding of educational infrastructure and youth opportunities. "PR events. Designer clothes. Luxury cars. Aircraft. Skincare. Modi has money for everything - except the education of India's youth. No adequate infrastructure. No quality teachers. No training. No hostels. No jobs. At this point, the authenticity of his degree is almost irrelevant. His contempt for education explains how 'educated' he is," Khera said.

Rahul Gandhi highlights students' housing, safety concerns

His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged today that the Government had money to spend on diyas but not to cover infrastructure and financial support for students from rural areas. Referencing a question asked by a female student during the Indore leg of the student outreach program 'Chhatron ki Goonj', Gandhi, in an X post, outlined the systemic hurdles faced by young women relocating from villages to urban centres for higher studies. "'The government has money to light Diyas - why not for our hostels?' This question was asked of me yesterday by a female student in Indore. She came to the city from a village to study. There's no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent. The worry of monthly rent and the fear of becoming homeless - she has to study amidst all this," Gandhi said.

Further, demanding an answer from the Prime Minister, he highlighted that several female students drop out of their studies due to housing and safety concerns. "Many girls drop out of their studies for this very reason. Simply because there's no place to live. And what about the housing allowance? It doesn't increase with inflation, and on top of that, it falls prey to corruption. @narendramodi- Do you have any answer to that little girl's question?" he asked. (ANI)

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