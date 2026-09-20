Rahul Gandhi's Act Was Mimicry, PM Modi's Remarks Real Insult: Alvi

'Mimicry and nothing else': Alvi defends Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Sunday defended Rahul Gandhi over the mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an opposition event, saying that the act was "mimicry and nothing else" and alleging that the "real insult" was the remarks made by PM Modi about Sonia Gandhi.

"I have seen that video; I do not find anything objectionable in it. If a person is doing mimicry, BJP leaders should have enough wisdom to understand what mimicry means," Alvi told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi was only smiling and laughing, but Rahul Gandhi was not laughing alone. The entire crowd was laughing, especially the women who were present there. If a woman is being insulted, will women also laugh?" he added. "The BJP should remember the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sonia Gandhi, adding that those remarks amounted to an insult. Insult is what the Prime Minister said about Sonia ji. This is mimicry and nothing else," he said.

Alvi on DUSU polls, EC, and Assam CM

Questions DUSU election results

On the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, where ABVP won all three major posts, Alvi said questions were being raised by students over the results but added that Congress candidates had maintained a lead for several rounds. "The students are saying that there was some irregularity. But even if there was no irregularity, the Congress candidate and NSUI candidate kept moving ahead till 18 rounds. In the next two rounds, as always happens across India, BJP wins in the end, and ABVP won there as well," he said.

Alleges bias over notice to Kejriwal, questions EC

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notice issued to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Alvi alleged that opposition leaders across the country could face similar notices. "The SIR notice can probably be sent to every opposition leader in the country. If such notices are not issued, they will not go only to BJP leaders. Alleging that the Election Commission was no longer an independent body, claiming that decisions were taken by the BJP and its government and implemented by the poll body", he said.

"Today, the work of the Election Commission has been reduced to implementing the decisions of the BJP and the BJP government," he added.

Responds to Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks

On Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks over the Trinamool Congress' new symbol featuring a football. Alvi said elections would not be decided through such statements, adding, "If a football sometimes hits a person's body, a person can even become unconscious. I pray to God that the Assam Chief Minister remains safe and it does not hit him. The parties were not broken; Indian democracy was broken. It is a big conspiracy to end democracy in the country." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)