Asian Games Hockey: Dilpreet Singh Stars As India Thrashes Indonesia

Dilpreet Singh was the main man with four sensational goals as the Indian men's hockey team started off their campaign at the ongoing Asian Games with a thumping win over Indonesia in their men's Pool A clash on Sunday.

India's Dominant Goal Spree

Team India was put in front right at the start with a goal from Shilanand Lakra in the fifth minute. Soon, Dilpreet Singh made it two more goals, first setting up Abhishek with a cut-back and the latter smashing the ball into an empty net (12th minute), with the first quarter ending with a 2-0 scoreline.

Later, Dilpreet got his own, with Sumit and Abhishek paving the way for his goal (18th minute). The goal fest continued as Dilpreet scored yet another tap-in into an empty net a minute after his first. Ranjit drilled the ball from left, and it found Dilpreet who was at the far-post, as per ESPN.

After assisting Dilpreet, Rajinder found the net in the 21st minute, passing the ball to Dilpreet first, who failed to score, but Rajinder successfully tapped in a rebound home in the 19th minute.

Mandeep Singh made it fifth in the 21st minute. Hardik Singh passed the ball to Sukhjeet to his left, who squared it to Mandeep, who was right in front of the goalie and deflected it into goal.

Harmanpreet Singh was finally among the goals in the 28th minute, converting a penalty corner into a goal. The seven-minute wait was the longest India had to wait. India ended the first half at 7-0.

Indonesia secured their first goal in the second half, with Al Ardh Aulia finding the net in the 33rd minute. But India responded back with three more goals within the next five minutes, with Shailanand getting the goal in the 35th minute and Dilpreet getting his hat-trick in the 37th minute courtesy a brilliant pass from Jarmanpreet Singh, striking a close-range goal.

Sukhjeet Singh also joined the goal-scoring party in the 38th minute, with a rebound goal after Dilpreet failed to get his fourth. India was up 10-0.

A penalty corner conversion from Sukhjeet (46th minute) and goals from Sukhjeet (48th minute) and Dilpreet (49th minute) continued the onslaught on Indonesia. Their next match will be against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Quest for Gold and Olympic Qualification

The Indian men's hockey team have a chance of making history. The eight-time Olympic gold medalists have won four Asian Games gold medals. In the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games men's tournament final, India had thrashed Japan 5-1 to secure the gold under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh.

If India manages to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games, they will have a red carpet laid out for them for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, as they will earn a direct spot in the all-important multi-sport extravaganza.

India has been a dominant side at the Asian Games historically, having never lost the podium except for the 2006 edition in Doha, when the men's team finished fifth. Other than that, they have won nine silver medals and three bronze medals.

A gold-medal-winning campaign in Japan will be a massive confidence booster for Harmanpreet and Craig Fulton's side, which had an underwhelming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup recently, finishing in eighth place.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Squad

Indian men's hockey team: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)