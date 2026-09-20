Raut Attacks Satish Salian's 'Public Spectacle' For Cheap Publicity

Raut calls visit 'pure drama' for 'cheap publicity'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a fierce attack on late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, describing his recent visit to party leader Aaditya Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree', along with a lawyer as "pure drama" aimed at seeking "cheap publicity" with political backing.

Satish Salian, accompanied by his legal counsel, had visited the Thackeray family residence yesterday, related to a legal notice over what he described as defamation. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut questioned the motive behind the visit several years after the incident, claiming the spectacle was orchestrated to keep political controversies alive.

"That is pure drama. A person whose daughter passed away-it was an extremely tragic demise, and all of us grieved it. But for her father to stage such a public spectacle after six years is the misfortune of that girl, that she got such a father. Why is he laughing and giggling in between? Look at it yourself. That is not genuine grief. That man has just found some lawyer. What can we say about him?" Raut said.

'Don't we know who is backing you?'

Highlighting that the matter is already under legal scrutiny, the Rajya Sabha MP remarked that visiting political residences serves no judicial purpose. "The CBI is already investigating, right? Let them do it. The court has issued certain directives, and they should be followed. Coming to Matoshree to seek cheap publicity is disgusting. Please remember: when that tragic incident and unfortunate death took place six years ago, everyone expressed sorrow," he said.

Drawing a parallel with a recent campus tragedy, Raut argued that legitimate legal processes were already followed in the Disha Salian case without needing street-level political theatre. "Just yesterday, a young student committed suicide at IIT. All of us are deeply disturbed. Maharashtra's conscience is sensitive; all of us feel pain. Whenever any death is suspicious, an inquiry must take place. Even that student's parents demanded an inquiry, and a case has been registered. The same was done in this girl's case as well. Coming to Matoshree to create a scene-don't we know who is backing you? Everyone knows what dealings have occurred behind the scenes," Raut alleged.

Lashing out at the alleged political forces orchestrating the issue, Raut added, "I repeat: a few drunkards, a few chest-thumpers, and a Nepali connection controlling them-that is what is orchestrating this entire episode."

'Power of the common man'

Raut's remarks come after Satish Salian and his lawyer on Saturday visited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's residence in Mumbai in connection with the ongoing investigation into his daughter's death. Speaking about the visit, he had said that they wanted to show the“power of the common man”.“We intend to show them the power of the common man and demonstrate what we are capable of. We intend to serve a notice concerning the defamation committed against me. Whether they accept the notice or not is up to them. We will do what we have to do. If they accept it, fine; if not, we will send it later through the court...” he added.

Aaditya Thackeray denies knowing Disha Salian

Aaditya Thackeray had earlier denied knowing Disha Salian. In a post that he shared on X, Thackeray said he had“never met” her and described the repeated linking of his name to the case as an“evidence-free” attempt at character assassination. He also said the fresh investigation should continue without what he called political distractions. "Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote.

Fresh CBI Probe into Death

This comes amid a fresh CBI investigation into the death of Disha Salian, who worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager. Salian died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case. The Bombay High Court has since directed a fresh probe by the CBI.

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai. Her death had initially been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also triggered a high-profile investigation and public controversy. (ANI)

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