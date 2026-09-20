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Italy Flood Fury: Rome & Agrigento UNDERWATER After Torrential Rain World News


2026-09-20 04:45:27
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Italy is battling intense rain and thunderstorms, with severe flooding reported in parts of Agrigento, Sicily, and Rome. Streets turned into rushing streams, cars were stranded and a vehicle partially sank after a roadway gave way in Agrigento. Rome also witnessed flooded roads, hail, traffic chaos and a major emergency response as heavy rain battered the capital.

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AsiaNet News

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