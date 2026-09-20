Dubai RTA Oud Maitha Al Asayel Project Completed Travel Time Cut 5 Minutes

Dubai motorists travelling through Oud Maitha, Al Jaddaf, Umm Hurair and surrounding areas can now make key journeys in a fraction of the previous time, following the completion of a major Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) road project.

The Oud Maitha Road and Al Asayel Street Development Project has increased the capacity of Oud Maitha Road from 10,400 to 15,600 vehicles per hour in both directions - a rise of up to 50 per cent - while cutting journey time from 20 minutes to five minutes.

The project includes 14km of roads, four upgraded intersections and bridges and tunnels spanning a combined 4.3km, improving connections between Oud Maitha Road, Al Asayel Street and surrounding routes.

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The project serves residential and development areas including Za'abeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Maitha and Umm Hurair, as well as key destinations such as Latifa Hospital and Al Wasl Club. The population in the areas served is expected to exceed 420,000 by 2030.

RTA Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Mattar Al Tayer said the project is part of an integrated plan to expand Dubai's road and transport infrastructure in line with population and traffic growth.

He said the project is intended not only to accommodate future demand but also to make everyday journeys smoother for residents and visitors.

Describing its role in connecting different parts of the road network, Al Tayer said the project strengthens links between major corridors, residential areas and service facilities while improving intersection efficiency and road safety.

“The project represents an important addition to Dubai's road network, given its key location and its role in strengthening connectivity between many corridors, residential and development areas, and service facilities. It also improves intersection efficiency, facilitates access to key destinations, and enhances traffic safety.”

Al Tayer said the project was also planned with Dubai's future urban expansion in mind, with infrastructure designed to anticipate rising demand rather than simply address existing traffic conditions.

“The project increases the capacity of Oud Maitha Street from 10,400 to 15,600 vehicles per hour in both directions, an increase of up to 50 per cent, while reducing journey time from 20 minutes to five minutes, a 75 per cent saving in time.”

The authority said the changes improve connectivity between Oud Maitha Road, Al Asayel Street and the surrounding road network.

At the Oud Maitha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road intersection, RTA added a lane to the left-turn ramp carrying traffic towards Al Garhoud Bridge, increasing its capacity to 1,800 vehicles per hour.

The service road on Sheikh Rashid Road between the existing bridge and Al Zahrawi Street exit was also upgraded to address traffic overlaps and improve road safety.

Right-turn capacity from Sheikh Rashid Road towards Oud Maitha Road and Dubai–Al Ain Road was increased from two lanes to three, raising capacity to 4,000 vehicles per hour.

A new tunnel connects the service road on Oud Maitha Road to the Sheikh Rashid Road intersection for motorists travelling towards Bur Dubai.

Further improvements were carried out at the Oud Maitha Road, Al Asayel Street and Al Wasl Club Street intersection.

Two bridges now connect Al Asayel Street with Al Khail Road via Al Wasl Club Street. One is a two-lane bridge with capacity for 2,400 vehicles per hour, while the second has three lanes and a capacity of 3,600 vehicles per hour.

A separate two-lane bridge, with a capacity of 2,400 vehicles per hour, serves left-turn traffic from Al Asayel Street towards Oud Maitha Road.

RTA also improved access to Al Wasl Club, including its entry and exit points on Al Wasl Club Street, to reduce traffic conflicts with the main road.

At the Al Wasl Club Street and Al Khail Road intersection, another two-lane bridge was constructed, with capacity for 3,000 vehicles per hour, serving traffic towards Al Khail Road and Business Bay Crossing.

Al Wasl Club Street was expanded to provide a two-lane exit towards Al Khail Road, alongside service roads in both directions and additional parking spaces.

At the Za'abeel Palace Street intersection with Al Khail Road and Oud Maitha Road, RTA added a lane to the left-turn ramp towards Dubai–Al Ain Road, doubling its capacity from 900 to 1,800 vehicles per hour.

A single-lane tunnel with capacity for 1,200 vehicles per hour was also constructed to carry traffic from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards the Oud Maitha Road service road and reduce existing traffic overlaps.

The project also expanded the bridge carrying traffic from Al Khail Road towards Oud Maitha Road from two lanes to three, increasing its capacity from 2,200 to 3,300 vehicles per hour.

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