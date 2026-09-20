UAE Tourism Sector Adds Dh251 Billion To Economy In 2025

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's travel and tourism sector contributed about Dh251.3 billion to the national economy in 2025, up 3 per cent on 2024, with international tourist spending reaching around Dh209 billion, the UAE Tourism Council has said.

The figures were presented at a Council meeting chaired by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and attended by heads of local tourism authorities.

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The 2025 contribution is more than 22.2 per cent higher than in 2019.

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Al Marri said the UAE was continuing to strengthen the competitiveness of its tourism sector and consolidate its position as a leading, sustainable global destination, supported by diverse tourism products, advanced infrastructure and an integrated national ecosystem. He said this aligns with the National Tourism Strategy 2031.

“We are committed to diversifying tourism products and developing innovative solutions to enhance the country's appeal to visitors and reinforce its regional and global leadership,” he said.

The Council discussed how to support the recently announced National Ecotourism Policy. The policy aims to promote sustainable practices in tourism and to balance the sector's economic returns with the protection of ecosystems and natural resources.

The Council pointed to the country's 55 nature reserves and the rehabilitation of 4,900 hectares across desert, mountain and coastal areas as foundations for ecotourism.

It agreed to finalise the policy review within 30 days by selecting a flagship experience from each emirate, adding to the range of nature- and coast-based offerings.

Members also discussed creating a unified national safety standard for coastal areas, covering beaches, waterfronts and marine activities. The aim is to protect visitors and the destination's reputation while expanding coastal and nature-based tourism.

The Council stressed the need for cooperation between the public sector, the private sector and local communities to encourage community participation in ecotourism and promote responsible tourism.

The Council also discussed developing tourism outside the major cities. Plans include working with the UAE Villages project, in coordination with the UAE Council for Balanced Development, and drawing on the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages programme.

The initiative involves exchanging best practices with the programme's showcased models. Joint efforts will identify emerging tourism villages and destinations, highlight their features, develop tourism content and bring more destinations into the national tourism ecosystem.

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