UAE Flight Updates: Delays And Cancellations At Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments amid the US-Iran war.]

Some flights continued to be affected on Sunday as regional tensions in neighbouring Saudi Arabia led to temporary disruptions on Saturday.

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Despite this, several UAE carriers are resuming their flight schedules both to Saudi as well as the wider region, with a few flights cancelled or delayed.

Several flights were hit by fresh delays of around two to three hours, while some, like to the Indian city of Kochi and the Russian city of Sochi, were delayed by almost 11 hours and 18 hours, respectively.

Airlines continue to urge passengers to continuously monitor flight times, available on each airline's respective website.

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Here are the latest flight updates:

According to data from Dubai Airports, the following flights were delayed or cancelled to and from Dubai:

Flight cancellations:

Flydubai flight FZ 024 to Bahrain was cancelled on Sunday, while flight FZ 029 to Bahrain is cancelled on Monday. Kenya Airways flight KQ 310 from Nairobi was cancelled.

Flights delays:

Flydubai flight FZ 1736 to Almaty was delayed by over an hour and 18 minutes. FZ 966 from Moscow (Vnukovo) was delayed by 41 minutes. FZ 992 from Saint Petersburg was delayed by 1 hour and 24 minutes. FZ 1716 from Minsk was delayed by 2 hours and 13 minutes. FZ 1026 from Colombo was delayed by 32 minutes. Emirates flight EY 505 from Mumbai was delayed by 41 minutes. EK 531 from Kochi was delayed by 31 minutes. EK 565 from Bangalore was delayed by 43 minutes. EK 375 from Bangkok was delayed by 50 minutes. SpiceJet flight SG 5118 from Kochi was delayed by 10 hours and 57 minutes, initially scheduled to arrive DXB's terminal 1 by 3:15am UAE time, now scheduled to arrive at 2:12pm UAE time. Kam Air flight RQ 901 from Kabul was delayed by 1 hour and 49 minutes. Air India flight AI 4210 to New Delhi was delayed by 40 minutes.

According to data from Zayed International Airport, the following flights were delayed or cancelled to and from Abu Dhabi:

Etihad Airways flight EY770 from Nairobi was delayed by 1 hour and 9 minutes. EY014 from Atlanta was delayed by 37 minutes. EY858 from Sochi was delayed by 18 hours and 45 minutes. Air Arabia flight 3L715 from Tbilisi was delayed by 41 minutes. 3L764 from Tashkent was delayed by 1 hour and 17 minutes. Air India Express flight IX179 from Delhi was delayed by 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Flights from Sharjah:

Air Arabia flight G9070 to Gassim was cancelled on Sunday and Monday. G9543 from Karachi was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

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