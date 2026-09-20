IIT-Bombay Student Dies By Suicide After Chatgpt Cheating Incident Protests Erupt

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died by suicide on Friday evening after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination, the institute said in a statement.

The student, Sahil Wakode, from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, had uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers, IIT Bombay said.

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The institute said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. The incident was discussed with the student by the instructor, faculty advisor and head of department, who counselled him and assured him that it would not adversely affect his academic career.

The student later returned to his hostel room, where he was found dead that evening.

“IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student,” the institute said, adding that it was extending support to the student's family and friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the death.

Students protest

Following the student's death, more than 400 students gathered near the institute's main building and raised slogans against the administration, The Indian Express reported.

The protest continued until IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare met with the students at around 10.30pm, after which the gathering moved to the convocation hall opposite the main building.

Students said the ongoing mid-semester examination was subsequently postponed.

Some protesters claimed the student had been threatened with a one-year suspension over the examination incident, NDTV reported. They said such a penalty could have required him to leave the hostel and live off campus, potentially extending his engineering course from four years to five years or longer.

The students alleged that fear and pressure over possible disciplinary action may have contributed to the student taking his own life. The claim has not been independently verified.

The protesters also called for greater accountability from the institute's administration.

Family raises discrimination claim

A day after his death, Sahil's parents alleged that he had faced caste-based discrimination, according to local media.

IIT Bombay denied the allegation, saying no complaint of this nature had been submitted by the student either to the institute's head or its administration.

There had been little indication that anything was wrong when Sahil's family spoke to him on Thursday, a day before his death, The Indian Express reported.

His mother, Sonali, told the newspaper that their conversation was a routine call, similar to the ones they had almost every day, and that nothing he said raised concerns about his wellbeing.

Third death in seven months

The incident was the third reported suicide at the IIT Bombay campus in seven months, NDTV reported.

In February, a second-year student died by suicide in a hostel, while in July, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student died by suicide shortly after the start of the new semester.

Under investigation

In a fresh statement to the media on Saturday, IIT Bombay said police had registered a case and that the matter was under investigation.

“IIT-Bombay will cooperate fully with the authorities and request everyone to respect the family's privacy,” the institute said, urging people to refrain from speculation while the investigation continues.

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