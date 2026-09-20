Qatar Steps Up Efforts To Drive Digital Business And E-Commerce Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has introduced a new e-commerce licence allowing eligible businesses to conduct approved commercial activities through their own websites, in a move aimed at supporting the growth of the digital economy and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

In a post on its X platform, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) stated,“Discover the e-commerce licence, which enables businesses to conduct 194 approved commercial activities through their own websites, establish a new e-commerce company, and obtain the licence for an issuance fee of QR500.

Applications can be submitted electronically through the Single Window platform, supporting the growth of e-commerce and entrepreneurship while advancing digital transformation and enhancing the competitiveness of Qatar's business environment.”

“Under the Minister of Commerce and Industry Decision No. 25 of 2026 conduct your business digitally through your website. The e-commerce licence allows specific approved commercial activities to be conducted electronically.” it added.

The new licence provides businesses with a dedicated framework to establish an e-commerce company and conduct approved commercial activities electronically through their own websites.

The range of activities covered extends beyond conventional online retail. Examples highlighted by the Ministry include fashion design and related products, consulting services across various fields, digital design services, AI consulting and solutions, photography activities and translation services.

The new framework also includes specific requirements for the electronic domain used by licensed businesses. According to the Ministry, the domain must end in or com, while registration must be completed through one of eight approved service providers regulated by the Communications Regulatory Authority.

The domain requirement adds a specific regulatory element to the establishment of an online business, requiring entrepreneurs to ensure their website complies with the prescribed conditions.

The Ministry said the initiative is expected to support the growth of Qatar's e-commerce sector, encourage entrepreneurship and investment, and enhance trust and transparency in digital transactions.

The launch comes as businesses increasingly use digital channels to sell products and provide professional services. By establishing a dedicated licensing mechanism for approved online activities, the new framework provides entrepreneurs with a formal route to operate eligible businesses through their own websites.

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The electronic application process through Single Window also aligns the initiative with Qatar's broader efforts to streamline government services and facilitate business establishment through digital platforms.

For prospective applicants, the key requirements include selecting an activity from the 194 approved commercial activities, obtaining the e-commerce licence, operating the approved activity through a website and complying with the specified electronic-domain requirements.

MoCI continues to develop a flexible and integrated business environment that embraces digital transformation and supports the growth of e-commerce, contributing to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.