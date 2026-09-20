Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Opens Lower

QSE Index Opens Lower


2026-09-20 04:19:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index fell by 38.27 points, or 0.40%, to 9,620 points at the start of trading on Sunday, driven by losses across six sectors.

The market data showed positive performance in Telecoms (+0.23%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for Transportation (-0.07%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.16%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.34%), Real Estate (-0.41%), Insurance (-0.66%), and Industrials (-1.22%).

By 10am, turnover stood at QR 51.522 million, with 26.450 million shares traded in 3,938 transactions.

MENAFN20092026000063011010ID1111686664



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search