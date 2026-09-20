QSE Index Opens Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index fell by 38.27 points, or 0.40%, to 9,620 points at the start of trading on Sunday, driven by losses across six sectors.

The market data showed positive performance in Telecoms (+0.23%). Meanwhile, performance was negative for Transportation (-0.07%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.16%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.34%), Real Estate (-0.41%), Insurance (-0.66%), and Industrials (-1.22%).

By 10am, turnover stood at QR 51.522 million, with 26.450 million shares traded in 3,938 transactions.