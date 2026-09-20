High Alert Across J&K's Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar As Security Forces Continue Search Ops

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sep 20 (IANS) High alert was sounded in J&K's Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts on Sunday as 'Operation Sohan' continued in Majalta forests and search operations expanded across the region.

The high alert has been sounded across parts of the Jammu region, from Kathua and Udhampur to Doda and Kishtwar, as security forces continue their intensive search operation following the encounter in the Majalta forests.

'Operation Sohan', which began on the night of September 16 in the dense forests of Bartal, Sohan, and Khubban, continued for the third day. During an encounter on the morning of September 17, security forces eliminated two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

There are concerns that a third terrorist, believed to have been injured in the encounter, may still be hiding in the forest.

Following the encounter, the Army's White Knight Corps, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF have intensified cordon and search operations across the area. According to security sources cited in the report, the operation is significant because the area is linked to an old infiltration route extending from the Kathua-Samba border through Majalta, Basantgarh, and Ramnagar towards Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar, and further towards south Kashmir.

Security measures have therefore reportedly been expanded beyond Majalta, with heightened alert and additional joint checkpoints in forest and border areas of Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar.

As part of the search operation, security forces are using sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters equipped for thermal surveillance. Mobile phones and other equipment recovered from the slain terrorists have reportedly been sent for forensic examination to investigate possible local contacts and support networks.

Forensic teams are also examining blood marks and other traces reportedly found along the suspected escape route of the injured terrorist. Meanwhile, a suspected over-ground worker has reportedly been detained and questioned over allegations of providing logistical support and shelter to the group.

Based on information gathered during questioning, searches are also reportedly being conducted at other suspected hideouts. Security checks have also been intensified on major roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, as well as in areas around Majalta, Ramnagar, Basantgarh, Billawar, and Ramkot.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reportedly praised the White Knight Corps for its action during Operation Sohan, highlighting coordination between the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF. The security forces continue to maintain a heightened alert as the search operation continues.