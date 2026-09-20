Bank Strike Alert: SBI Asks Customers To Plan Transactions Early

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory urging customers to complete important banking transactions in advance of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026.

The advisory comes after the UFBU's nationwide strike on September 11 and ahead of another planned phase of protest action later this month. The union forum has also announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its ongoing agitation.

SBI said customers should plan branch-related transactions before the strike period to avoid potential disruptions. Services that require physical visits to bank branches, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person processes may be affected if a significant number of employees participate in the strike.

The bank noted that it is taking steps to ensure the availability of essential banking services during the proposed strike. However, it cautioned that branch operations could face limitations depending on the level of employee participation across locations.

To help customers manage their banking needs during the strike period, SBI advised them to rely on alternative service channels. Customers requiring cash have been encouraged to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs). The bank also highlighted the availability of Customer Service Points (CSPs) for select banking services.

In addition, SBI said its digital banking platforms would remain available for routine transactions. Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to transfer funds, make payments and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch.

However, the bank cautioned that not all services can be completed online. Transactions involving physical documentation, certain cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent services could experience delays if strike-related disruptions affect branch functioning.

The proposed strike could also result in an extended period of limited branch access for customers. Since September 26 and 27 fall on a weekend, the strike scheduled from September 28 to 30 may effectively create a five-day stretch during which customers may not have access to normal weekday branch operations.